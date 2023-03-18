Owners of UP's Sambhal cold storage arrested from Uttarakhand

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): Two owners of the cold storage godown in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal whose roof collapsed and resulted in the death of 14 persons have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The owners identified as Rohit Agarwal and Ankur Agarwal were arrested from Haldwani district in Uttarakhand.

"The two owners have been arrested and action is being taken against them. 14 people died in this incident and 10 people were rescued", Moradabad DIG Shalabh Mathur told ANI.

Talking to ANI, the DIG said, "Both the owners have been booked under Section 304 (causing death by negligence of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."

Out of the 10 people who were rescued from the debris of the roof collapse of the potato cold storage in Chandausi area of Sambhal are still undergoing medical examinations.

The mishap took place at around 11:30 am on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday meets with the victims of the godown collapse in Moradabad, where they are undergoing treatment in hospital.

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 50,000 for those critically injured and free treatment for all those who suffered injuries in the incident.

The Chief Minister also constituted a probe committee, led by the divisional commissioner and comprising the DIG of Moradabad, to conduct an inquiry into the cause of the mishap and submit its report at the earliest.

According to police, the collapsed roof was built only three months ago without the necessary permission from the administration and the quantity of potatoes stored at the cold storage was beyond its prescribed capacity.

In the ADM-level inquiry conducted into the matter, it was found that the part of the cold storage that collapsed was constructed some time ago and was not constructed by following the laid down standard, as informed by the police. (ANI)