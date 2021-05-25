Oxygen concentrator seizure case: Delhi court adjourns hearing on Navneet Kalra's bail plea to May 28

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI):A Delhi court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on bail plea of businessman Navneet Kalra to May 28 in connection with a case relating to the allegedly hoarding of oxygen concentrators in some restaurant in South Delhi.

Earlier on Saturday, the court has dismissed the Delhi Police's plea seeking five days of police custody of Kalra in connection with the case.

Last Thursday, the Court has also rejected the Delhi Police plea seeking extension of his police custody and remanded Kalra into judicial custody.

Delhi Police has registered a case under various offences dealing with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 followed by seizing of oxygen Concentrators from restaurants in South Delhi.

The police have busted allegedly oxygen concentrators black-marketing racket during a raid and recovered 105 concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market area. (ANI)