Oxygen crisis: Delhi's Sehgal Neo Hospital left with 1 hour of oxygen supply

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Delhi's Sehgal Neo Hospital on Thursday sent out an SOS over oxygen shortage and informed that the hospital is left with just one hour of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

"70 out of 150 patients are on medical oxygen support. Currently, we are operating on a dangerously low supply which can lead to a very serious patient incident including loss of life," the hospital said in a statement issued.

"13 of our patients are in the ICU or on ventilator and their lives can be under threat in case the oxygen supply is interrupted," the hospital said.



"#SOSDelhi. We need #Oxygen. 1 hr oxygen left for 70/150 on O2 support. The latest government orders removed our old vendor Seth(LMO tank) and assigned Paramount (only cylinder) who can't supply the capacity we need. @CMODelhi @DelhiPolice @SatyendarJain @LtGovDelhi @DMwestDelhi @DrHVoffice," the hospital tweet read.

"We are distressed that we have to do this again. We have received so much help. Our staff is working 24X7, but this is the crisis we have faced every few hours for the last 10 days. Please help us save lives and continue to do our work," it added.

Sehgal Neo Hospital is a 100 bed, multi-specialty hospital which has allocated 80 per cent of its beds for COVID patients.

The national capital is witnessing over 300 daily fatalities due to COVID-19 for the last seven days.

The city reported 25,986 new COVID-19 cases and 368 related deaths on Wednesday, taking the total active cases in Delhi to 99,752, which is the highest so far. (ANI)

