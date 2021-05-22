Oxygen Express piloted by 'all-female crew' reaches Bengaluru with 120 MT of oxygen

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The seventh Oxygen Express to Karnataka, which was piloted by an all-female crew, arrived at Bengaluru's Whitefield with 120 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen from Jharkhand, an official said on Saturday.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, tweeted, "The 7th #OxygenExpress to Karnataka has arrived in Bengaluru from Tatanagar. This Oxygen Express train piloted by an all-female crew will ensure continued supply of Oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the State".

In a biggest single day load, more than 1,018 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) was delivered to various states in the country via 13 Oxygen Expresses on Friday, the Railways had said.



The Oxygen Expresses had been delivering nearly 800 MT of LMO to the nation each day for the last few days.

In its statement on Friday, Railways said that 208 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey, delivering more than 13,319 MT of LMO in over 814 tankers to various states across the country so far.

Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses has reached out to 13 states, namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

