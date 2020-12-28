Oxygen pipeline installation work in Rajouri's govt medical college to be completed in 2 weeks

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 28 (ANI): The installation work of the manifold oxygen pipeline system at the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu's Rajouri will be completed in the next two weeks, said Dr Kuldeep Singh.

"The proposal for the manifold gas pipeline has been underway for one year. Due to the increasing number of COVID patients in the district, the commissioner and the advisor have given a special grant to the hospital. The pipeline work is almost finished and expected to be operationalised within two weeks. It will be benefited to the COVID patients as well as general surgery patients," Dr Singh said while talking to ANI.

"An oxygen generation plant has also been started," he added.



The work of upgradation of a medical oxygen plant and centralised oxygen supply in many wards of GMC in Jammu was initiated in 2019.



Mushtaq Ahmad a resident of Rajouri said,"The development work has picked up the speed. The oxygen plant has almost completed we wish that it will start soon. After that, a hospital of 200 beds is being built. Earlier only one person can use oxygen at a time which is difficult sometimes to handle many emergency cases."

"A huge number of patients now come to GMC for their treatment. Earlier we used to face difficulties in carrying cylinders with patients and patients who were in need of oxygen used to go to Jammu for their treatment. But now patients here will not face such issues," said Aslam Malik a technician of GMC.

"Earlier, the GMC was lacking in facilities but today each bed is facilitated with oxygen pipeline. We are thankful to the government and medical administration," said Mohammed Shabab, a visiter in the hospital. (ANI)

