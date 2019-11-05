A man wearing a face mask due to heavy pollution in New Delhi (file image)
A man wearing a face mask due to heavy pollution in New Delhi (file image)

Oxygen therapy in high demand amid air pollution in Delhi-NCR

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): With air quality in Delhi and NCR dipping to alarming levels, health experts are saying that the demand for a new kind of therapy, called Oxygen therapy or Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), has shot up among a large number of patients with respiratory problems across the city.
In HBOT, people are made to breathe pure oxygen in a pressurized room, allowing oxygen to diffuse more effectively in the blood, which repairs the tissue and restores its normal functions.
"Breathing pure oxygen at a pressure three times higher than the atmospheric pressure allows the lungs to gather more oxygen and send it to all parts of the body through blood. Oxygen-rich blood helps fight infections and triggers stem cells that stimulate and sustain healing," Dr Alok Chopra, Medical Director at Daivam Wellness, told ANI on Tuesday.
He said that HBOT is coming up as an alternative for Delhiites, who cannot spare time to go to a cleaner environment but still want to keep themselves healthy and safe amid the "extreme conditions".
Explaining the benefits of HBOT in high pollution areas Dr Chopra said: "Since HBOT improves immunity and boosts the healing process, it also helps people with compromised immunity to deal with the effects of high pollution. However, it is important to know here that HBOT is a therapeutic procedure and should always be taken under medical supervision and guidance."
HBOT can be a valuable adjunct therapy for a wide range of medical conditions, including allergies, heat stroke, cancer, Parkinson's, depression, asthma, AIDS/HIV, Autism, spinal cord injury, Hepatitis, Alzheimer's, chronic fatigue syndrome, migraine, sports injury, arthritis, brain injury, heart diseases, stroke, multiple sclerosis and diabetic wounds that are not healing properly.
The role of HBOT to counter the health hazards of pollution is a rather new concept. However, since people in Delhi and NCR are breathing in air of extremely poor quality, HBOT appears to be a significant line of treatment for many at this time.
"Carbon monoxide poisoning and decompression sickness are among the most specific conditions where HBOT is almost always suggested. People who spend a lot of time in traffic or near automobile fumes are especially prone to develop such conditions and should consider HBOT as an important preventive measure," Dr Chopra said.
Delhi is already witnessing a 'Public Health Emergency' with hundreds of patients with respiratory problems being shifted to intensive care units (ICUs) by their pulmonologists because the air in the general ward is posing danger to their health.
Dr Vikas Maurya, who is head of pulmonary medicine department at Fortis Hospital, said: "Patients in ICU have shot up by at least three folds. We have admitted a lot of patients in ICU as they are more vulnerable in general ward. People with pre-existing respiratory diseases are at major risk. Children, the elderly, pregnant women are more vulnerable. If this crisis of air pollution continues, ICU beds with fall short very soon. We need solid sustainable management by the government to tackle air pollution. This is a deadly situation." (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:16 IST

Imperative to restore trust between policemen, lawyers: Delhi L-G

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was on Tuesday briefed about the situation and the orders by Delhi High Court on a clash that broke out between cops and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex in the national capital on November 2.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:15 IST

Tis Hazari clash: Central IPS Association condemns attacks on...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A general body meeting of the Central IPS Association (CIPSA) held on Tuesday including IPS officers representing several state cadres passed a resolution condemning the attack on Delhi Police personnel in various court complexes in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:11 IST

1,200 Indian, 500 US soldiers, sailors, airmen to take part in...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): As many as 1,200 Indian and 500 US soldiers, sailors and airmen will take part in the first-ever Tri-Services India-US Military Exercise called 'Tiger Triumph' scheduled to be held between November 13 and 21 near Visakhapatnam and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:04 IST

Kerala: CPI submits report to CM on Naxal killings in Palakkad,...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): CPI on Tuesday submitted a status assessment report on Naxal killings that took place in Palakkad district last week, to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and stated that 'it was a fake encounter'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:03 IST

Odd-Even scheme: 384 challans issued till afternoon on Day 2

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that as many as 384 challans were issued till afternoon on the second day of the Odd-Even scheme rolled out by the Delhi government in a bid to reduce air pollution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:59 IST

We should lead by example: Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa urges...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): As lawyers and police officials continue their protest against the clash that went down at Tis Hazari court premises on Saturday, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa has urged the protesting lawyers to maintain calm and lead by example.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:58 IST

Citizens' protest at India Gate against air pollution in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Hundreds of people on Tuesday evening gathered at India Gate in the national capital to carry out a 'citizens' protest' against the severe air pollution and alleged 'government inaction' over the matter.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:56 IST

Posters hailing Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pak PM for Kartarpur...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Posters hailing former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan surfaced in Amritsar on Tuesday describing them as "real heroes" of Kartarpur corridor.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:53 IST

Cricketer Nishanth Singh Shekawat arrested in KPL match-fixing case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Karnataka Police have arrested cricketer Nishanth Singh Shekawat in connection with the alleged Karnataka Premier League match-fixing case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:48 IST

Visakhapatnam: 6 Bangladesh nationals, 10 others apprehended...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): As many as 16 people, including six Bangladesh nationals, were apprehended from Visakhapatnam Railway Station here for travelling without authentic identity proofs.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:38 IST

History of Sikh community is tale of valour, sacrifice: President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday attended Gurbani Gayan to mark the concluding event of year-long celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:34 IST

Cyclone Maha 'very likely' to cross Gujarat coast between Diu,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Cyclonic storm 'Maha' is "very likely" to cross the Gujarat coast between Diu and Porbandar in the early hours on November 7, said National Emergency Response Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Read More
iocl