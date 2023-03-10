OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from highrise building in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 10 (ANI): Hospitality chain OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal's father died after falling from a highrise building in Gurugram on Friday.

According to Gurugram Police, information of a person falling from 20th floor in DLF The crest society in Sector 54 was received at around 1 pm. A police team of Sector 53 visited the spot and the fallen person was identified as Ramesh Prasad Agarwal.

Ramesh Agarwal was then rushed to Paras Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"Police took the statement of the deceased's son Aashish Agarwal and an inquest report under section 174 CRPC was carried out. The Station House Officer, Sector-53 Police Station inspected the incident site. The postmortem was carried out in GH GGM and the body has been handed over," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Gurugram Virendra Vij.

In a statement, OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal said, "With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on March 10. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father's compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief." (ANI)