P Chidambaram files rejoinder in Delhi HC after ED opposes his bail in INX Media case

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday filed a rejoinder before the Delhi High Court in response to a reply filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging his regular bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case.

In the rejoinder, Chidambaram contended that he was granted bail in the same case which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Congress leader further said that no part of the triple test, which includes flight risk, influencing witnesses and tampering with evidence, has been made out by the agency to deny him the bail. He asserted that no details have been given by the ED regarding the witness tampering by him.

"Fifteen days of police custody has already been served by Chidambaram and no ground is made out for further investigation," the rejoinder submitted.

The ED, which is probing the money laundering charges against him, had on October 16 arrested Chidambaram and secured his custody from a special court. Subsequently, he was sent to the judicial custody till November 13.

After he filed the regular bail plea, the agency opposed it by asserting that he used the high office of the country "for his personal gains"

"Proceeds of crime were generated on the act done by P Chidambaram in his capacity as the finance minister. Considering the gravity of the offences against him, bail should not be granted," the agency submitted.

The ED said that the grant of bail to him by the court would go against its zero-tolerance policy against corruption and set a wrong precedent for corruption cases.

Chidambaram was, however, granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22 in the INX Media corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister. Thereafter, a case was registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (ANI)

