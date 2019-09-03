P Chidambaram to be in CBI custody till Sept 5

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Complying with the Supreme Court's order, a Delhi court on Tuesday extended till September 5 the CBI custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case.

Earlier on Tuesday, the apex court had ordered maintenance of status quo in the case and directed that the CBI custody of Chidambaram be extended till September 5.

Reading out the apex court's order, special CBI judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar extended for Thursday both his custody and hearing in the bail plea moved by him yesterday.

During the course of proceedings, senior counsel for the accused, Dayan Krishnan and Arshdeep Singh told the court to "re-notify the bail plea" for that day.

Kapil Sibal, representing Chidambaram, had moved a bail application in the court, yesterday.

The application asserted that he has always co-operated with the investigating agencies and will not tamper with or destroy the evidence in the case.

On Monday, Chidambaram was sent to CBI custody by the trial court for a day. He was produced before the court today at the end of his custody.

After the Delhi High Court rejected the senior Congress leader's anticipatory bail plea on August 20, he was arrested and sent to the CBI custody.

He has already been subjected to custodial interrogation by the agency for 12 days since then.

Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister.

The ED is also seeking his custodial interrogation related to money-laundering allegations. (ANI)

