Packed in handcrafted bamboo box, Tripura Sundari temple's Peda bhog flies to Singapore

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 3 (ANI): The famous "Peda bhog" offered at Tripura Sundari temple, popularly known as Matabari in Udaipur, can now be accessed by devotees across the globe.

With the advent of technology and the internet to bridge the gap between devotees and the holy land of Tripura Sundari, the first overseas shipment of the holy Prasad has been sent to Singapore.

If you chart a handful of things that define and make Tripura's presence felt in the country, Tripura Sundari temple will certainly be at the top of the list. The "Peda Bhog" offered in the temple is an unavoidable part of this holy shrine that draws lakhs of footfalls around the year.

Jayanta Datta, the founder of startup Advance Technologies, responsible for delivering Matabari Prasad online said, "The Singapore order was our first international order and we delivered it successfully two days back."



"Apart from that, orders had been successfully shipped to a total of 12 Indian states that include Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Orissa, West Bengal, neighbouring Assam, Nagaland and many more," he added.

The company started working on Deepavali eve and had used Facebook as a medium to reach out to the people and started taking orders through Whatsapp. They had also made arrangements for online Puja.



"People ask for photos of Pujas when the ordered Prasad is set for offering before the holy mother. People also ask for special Pujas mentioning 'Gotra' and names. These services have been already introduced. We have also started a special service for birthday Puja and Bhog," Datta said.



He then informed that the start-up's website and mobile application are under development. "We are going to launch that but what we have understood is that we have to continue our Whatsapp service," Datta said.

As of now, 50 orders have been delivered so far and 23 orders are in the pipeline.

Presently, there are two types of packaging being used; the first category is normal and the second category is special which has a flavour of Tripura's rich handicraft.

"We thought we should not miss the opportunity to promote our rich handicraft as well. The bamboo artisans toil round the clock to make a living and if we can promote their work through this initiative this will be an added advantage for the state," Datta said.

The Singapore order was sent through a special packing, he told ANI.


