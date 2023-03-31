'Packet' thrown at Azam Khan's house in UP's Rampur, probe underway

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Rampur Police has launched a probe into the incident in which a packet containing some clothes and other ojects were thrown outsdie the house of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in the Uttar Pradesh district.

The incident that took place at around 6.17 pm was captured on CCTV in the area. According to the footage, an unidentified man was seen throwing the packet outside the house of the Khan.

According to the police the packet contained some articles of clothing and has been confiscated by police.



"We got information late at night that a packet was thrown at Azam Khan's residence. In the packet, there are some clothes, a cap. We have taken possession of the packet. According to CCTV footage, the incident took place at 6.17 pm. A man was seen in the video, however, he has not been identified yet. The man crosses the road and throws the packet and moves on," Sansar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rampur said.

The police said that an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the incident and that action would also be taken against the police guard on duty.

"We will investigate who is this man and why did he throw the packet. There was police guard at home. If there police negligence and will take action against it also," the ASP said.

Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan have been disqualied from the Uttar Pradesh legislative Assembly after their convictions in court cases. (ANI)

