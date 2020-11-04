Paddy arrival in Punjab in current Kharif season up by 26 pc

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 3 (ANI): The Punjab government on Tuesday crossed the 160 LMT (Lakh Metric Tonnes) mark in terms of paddy arrival, as much as 26 per cent more than last year's procurement in the corresponding period.

According to a statement from Punjab's Information and Public Relations Department, 160.65 LMT of paddy has arrived in the state 'mandis' so far during the current Kharif season, of which 158.52 LMT has been procured across the state. About 127.46 LMT arrived during the corresponding period last year.



"As many as 28.69 lakh passes have also been issued by the Mandi Board so far to the farmers through 'arthiyas'. He also informed that the Mandi Board had established 4,260 purchase centres, which are more than double as compared to 1,839 of the last year," Chairman of the Punjab Mandi Board Lal Singh was quoted in the statement.

Lal Singh further said that the Sangrur District was leading in terms of paddy arrival where 14.88 LMT of paddy had arrived in the 'mandis', followed by Patiala and Ludhiana with 14.40 LMT and 13.39 LMT respectively.

He also expressed gratitude to the farmers for their support and cooperation to ensure smooth procurement during the ongoing operations and lauded the efforts of stakeholders in avoiding congestions by adhering to health protocols. (ANI)

