Paddy procurement begins in Punjab, new mandis created to maintain COVID-19 protocols: Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 27 (ANI): The procurement of paddy has begun in Punjab with over two thousand new 'mandis' created to ensure COVID-19 protocols are maintained, said Food and Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Sunday.

"Earlier we were planning to begin purchase from October 1, but the Punjab government decided to begin it today itself. We have made all arrangements including arranging CCL (cash credit limit) and gunny bags. The number of 'mandis' has been increased to over 4,019 from 1,800 to make sure COVID-19 protocols are maintained," Ashu told ANI here.



The Minister said that the decision to increase the number of 'mandis' has been taken keeping the success of the same measures implemented during the wheat purchase in mind.

He also said that currently, farmers have begun coming to 'mandis' in six to seven districts in the State.

"There has been a bumper crop this season, according to the Agriculture Department. The procurement will continue till November 30 so that nobody has to face any hassles," Ashu said. (ANI)

