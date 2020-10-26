Paddy procurement has gained momentum showing increase of 23 pc over last year: Centre

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Paddy procurement for Kharif marketing season 2020-21 has gained momentum showing an increase of 23 per cent over last year, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said on Sunday.

"Paddy procurement for Kharif season 2020-21 has gained good momentum in the procuring states and Union Territories of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Kerala with purchase of over 144.59 LMTs (lakh metric tonnes) of paddy up to October 24 against the last year corresponding purchase of 117.55 LMT which is an increase of 23 per cent over last year," the Ministry said in an official release.

It said that the government continues to procure Kharif crops in this season at its MSP (Minimum Support Price) from farmers as per its existing MSP Schemes, as was done in previous seasons.

"12.41 lakh farmers have already been benefited from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 27298.77 crores at MSP rate of Rs 18880 per MT (metric ton)," Ministry stated.

It said that further, based on the proposal from the states, approval was accorded for procurement of 45.10 LMT of pulse and oilseeds of KMS 2020 for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh under price support scheme (PSS).



"Further, sanction for procurement of 1.23 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala was also given. For other states and UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for the procurement of pulses, oilseeds, and copra under PSS so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective states and UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State nominated procuring agencies," it said.

As per the release, till October 24, the government through its nodal agencies has procured 894.54 MT of moong and urad having MSP value of Rs.6.43 crores, benefiting 871 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Haryana, and similarly, 5,089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs. 52.40 crore has been procured benefiting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The Ministry said that in respect of copra and urad, rates are ruling above MSP in most of the major producing states.

"The respective state and UTs governments are making necessary arrangements for the commencement of procurement from the date as decided by the respective States based on the arrivals in respect of Kharif pulses and oilseeds," it said further.

The Ministry said that seed cotton (Kapas) procurement operations under MSP are going on smoothly in the States of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

"Till October 24 a quantity of 3,53,252 cotton bales valued at Rs 104790.17 lakh has been procured benefiting 68,419 farmers," it said. (ANI)

