Padma Awards ceremony postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Central government on Saturday announced its decision to postpone the Padma Awards ceremony, which was scheduled to take place on April 3.

According to an official release, the Civil Investiture Ceremony was postponed until further orders, in view of outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The next date and time of the Investiture ceremony will be intimated in due course. Inconvenience caused, if any, is sincerely regretted," said the release.

The ceremony was scheduled to take place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on April 3.

The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic and Europe as its epicentre with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China. (ANI)

