Pahalgam boat accident: J-K Governor announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to family of deceased

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who died in an accident when a rafting boat capsized at a tourist resort in Pahalgam, Anantnag on Tuesday.

Two people died and 4 others were injured in the incident which took place in the evening.

The injured were rescued and rushed to the hospital. (ANI)

