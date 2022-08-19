Pahalgam bus accident: 3 critically injured ITBP personnel admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Three Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel who were critically injured in the Pahalgam bus accident have been admitted to JPNA Trauma Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi on Friday.

They have been transferred from Srinagar through special air ambulances.

"Three ITBP personnel who were critically injured in the Pahalgam bus accident have been admitted to JPNA Trauma Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi today after being shifted from Srinagar through special air ambulances," said ITBP.

The mishap took place at Frislan in the Pahalgam area on August 16.



The civilian bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two J-K Police personnel was on its way to Pahalgam from Chandanwari when it fell down into the deep gorge reportedly after its brakes malfunctioned, a senior ITBP official said.

Six Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed while several others sustained injuries. The injured personnel were airlifted to the Army Hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

The jawans were deputed in the area for the Amarnath Yatra.

The Amarnath Yatra began on June 29, from Jammu amid tight security arrangements made by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the army and the local police.

The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, is held from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal. (ANI)

