Pain of partition still hurts, important to know history to avoid repetition, says Mohan Bhagwat

By Pragya Kaushika

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat came out in support of the Centre's decision to remember the pains of partition so that "repetition of that painful history will not happen".

Bhagwat recalled sacrifices made by many freedom fighters and stated that while the country got its independence, the pain of partition hasn't gone yet.

"We still feel the pain of partition. We should know the truth of the history of partition. To reclaim the integrity and unity of the country, the new generation should learn about this history," said Bhagwat.

Bhagwat who was speaking on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, which is also the foundation day of RSS, said that the animosity because of which partition happened should not be repeated and for this, it is vital to learn about partition.

"We should avoid repetition of animosity to remain united. The new generation needs to be conscious about self for an unbiased society which is a pre-condition for a united country. We need to welcome those who got separated from us," added Bhagwat.

Bhagwat also mentioned Savarkar and Yogi Arvind to draw home the definition of the united self and country.



"Savarkar has said that united Hindu society when it rises will speak about Gita and Vasudhev Kutumbkam, the world is one family and if we follow it, India will solve every dispute of the world," added Bhagwat.

Bhagwat, however, cautioned society against those who do not want a war-free peaceful society.

"There're elements in the world for whom India's progress and its rise to a respected position are detrimental to their vested interests. Efforts are underway to condemn India's traditions, religion, present history. The attack on us is also micro and cultural. And such people have formed a coalition," added Bhagwat.

Citing struggle within the country, Bhagwat without naming recalled clashes between the police of two states. Bhagwat was making a reference to the clashes that happened in the Northeastern states of Assam and Mizoram.

"We see police of two states engaged in the war for despite the fact that governments run by the Constitution are unfortunate. This can be for political gains for some but we should remember our system is federal, people are not. They are one. How is society be united if those sitting in power are not propagating it," said the RSS chief.

The Vijaya Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the organisation as it is during his address future plans and vision are put forth for all to follow. It is from this stage that RSS stand on many issues of national importance is known.

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the 9 days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina. (ANI)

