Pained over crimes against women, Sonia Gandhi to not celebrate her birthday

New Delhi [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate her birthday tomorrow in view of the incidents of crime against women in the country.

The Congress leader turns 73 on Monday.

Party sources said she was "pained over rising crime against women" and hence will not be celebrating her birthday.

Her decision comes after widespread outrage over the gang-rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana, whose charred body was found later. In a similar incident that triggered country-wide anger, a rape victim was set ablaze by the accused in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao while she was on her way for a court hearing in the case. She breather har last at a Delhi hospital on Friday night.

For Gandhi, this is not the first time that she will not be celebrating the occasion.

In 2014, she did not celebrate her birthday in view of terror and Naxal attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh, respectively. In solidarity with the martyred Army and police personnel there, Gandhi had asked Congresspersons not to celebrate her birthday.

In 2013, she didn't celebrate her birthday in view of the demise of Nelson Mandela, former South African president.

(ANI)

