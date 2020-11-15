Pained that religious places have not been permitted to reopen on Diwali: VHP working president

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Hitting out at the Maharashtra government for delaying the decision to reopen religious places "when pubs and malls are open", the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction that temples were not allowed to open on Diwali.

The VHP, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleged that the decision was taken only after putting pressure on the government for the same.

"It is a matter of huge satisfaction to learn that the Maharashtra government has decided to permit the reopening of religious places from November 16. This is the result of immense public pressure, led by the VHP. We stood in front of every temple and held mahaaartis. I congratulate the people of the state for the success," said VHP Working President Alok Kumar.



"However, I am pained that the religious places have not been permitted to reopen on Diwali. This pandemic is a difficult time and in such a situation, a temple provides a place of solace. When pubs and malls opened, there was no logic to keep temples shut," he added.

BJP leader Ram Kadam echoed the sentiment, saying that the Shiv Sena-led government had only just woken up due to the public anger.

"We took to the roads, rang bells and asked them to try and understand the feelings of the people. We asked them to open temples according to the COVID-19 protocol, but this proud, blind and deaf government could not hear us. They have only taken this decision after immense pressure. This is a big win for the people of Maharashtra," Kadam said.

Earlier in the day, the CMO had issued an order for the reopening of religious places in the state from November 16 while maintaining the COVID-19 protocol after several months of closure due to the ongoing pandemic. (ANI)

