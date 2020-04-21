Paintings on Hyderabad roads to create awareness on COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 21 (ANI): In a unique way of creating awareness about COVID-19, the Telangana Wall Painting Association on Monday painted the roads of main junctions in Hyderabad city.

Speaking to ANI, Telangana Wall Painting Association Vice-President Shaik Moulana said that the group wanted to create awareness among the public through painting on roads, explaining the situation arising due to coronavirus.

"We are from Telangana Wall Painting Association and wanted to create awareness among the public through painting on roads explaining about the situation due to COVID-19. We are painting main junctions in the city and asking the people not to come out during lockdown," Moulana said.

"We are writing on roads in Telugu and English so that the people can understand easily. We are doing this with our own funds. We are also painting the pictures of coronavirus and masks," he added.

He said that the group has covered three main junctions in the city till now and plans to undertake the initiative at various places in the city.

According to the Health Ministry, Telangana has reported 872 cases of coronavirus so far.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 17,656 in India, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. Out of these, 14,255 patients are active cases and 2,842 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. The COVID-19 toll stands at 559. (ANI)

