Pak again violates ceasefire in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 5 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and resorted to intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors in Poonch on Saturday evening at about 5.30 pm.

The Indian Army is retaliating in a befitting manner. Pakistan has resorted to ceasefire violation in the area since morning. (ANI)

