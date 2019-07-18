Pak an uncivilised nation, its Army was 'rogue': Former AG Rohatgi on Jadhav verdict

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): Calling Pakistan an "uncivilised" nation, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said the world has seen that its Army was a "rogue Army".

The senior advocate's statement comes after being asked to respond on the verdict of International Court of Justice (ICJ) to continue its stay on the execution of the Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, held in a Pakistani jail on allegations of spying.

"The ICJ has judges from different parts of the world, including China, which has seen the charade. Pakistan is not a civilised nation and the world has seen its Army was a rogue Army. The ICJ said that Pakistan must review, it's a dignified way of saying they must recall that judgement and send Jadhav back to India," senior advocate, Rohatgi told ANI.

He continued, "The world has seen that what Pakistan was saying was completely wrong. There was no trial, a military trial was farcical. There was no legal assistance and no consular access. It was a trial in isolation."

The ICJ on Wednesday continued its stay on the execution of the Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, held in a Pakistani jail on allegations of spying, and called for an effective review and reconsideration of the conviction.

Jadhav, 49, was purportedly "arrested" from Balochistan by Pakistani security forces on March 3, 2016, after he allegedly entered the country from Iran, as claimed by Islamabad.

India has held that Pakistan, which faces several problems on its border with Iran, has been using Jadhav's case to blame India for its problems in Balochistan. It has used proxy groups such as Jaish al Adl against Iran, while Iranian officials have spoken of Pakistan's sponsorship of terror activities along the Iran-Pakistan border.

It was on March 25, 2016, that then Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, had informed the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad of Jadhav's "arrest."

Since then, Pakistan has not offered any explanation as to why Islamabad took over three weeks to inform the Indian High Commissioner about Jadhav's arrest.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on April 11, 2017.

Following this, India on May 8, 2017, approached the ICJ against Pakistan "for egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963" in the matter.

India alleged that Pakistan is in breach of Article 36(1) (b) of the Vienna Convention, which obliged Pakistan to inform India of the arrest of Jadhav "without delay". (ANI)