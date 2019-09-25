Pakistani Army is planning to send war-toughened Afghan fighters to attack security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representative image)
Pakistani Army is planning to send war-toughened Afghan fighters to attack security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representative image)

Pak Army recruits Afghan fighters to carry out attacks in J-K, forces on alert

By Ankur Sharma | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 25 (ANI): Pakistani Army has recruited about 60 war-toughened Afghan fighters who would be pushed across the border to carry out attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, intelligence inputs suggest.
Security forces have been alerted about the possible infiltration.
According to the intelligence inputs, "Around 40 to 60 Afghan terrorists" belonging to various terror groups and armed with sophisticated weapons have been recruited by Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir."
Documents accessed by ANI show that a dozen fighters will be carrying out attacks using suicidal jackets or weapons in the region. They will be trained in war-torn Afghanistan and then received by Pakistani Army in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The fighters will then, the inputs show, will be transported to launch pads for infiltration in Kashmir to send them across the border in India.
According to the alert prepared with the intelligence inputs, ISI had meetings with multiple fighter groups in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province where it selected the fighters. They would, the alert shows, leave the province by September 21. The terrorists would try to infiltrate in small groups possibly taking multiple routes in a gap of 24-48 hours, the agencies suspect.
The decision to recruit Afghan fighters, highly placed sources claim, was taken at a meeting held in the third week of August in Bahawalpur of Punjab province. The agenda of the meeting, as per the inputs, was to conduct attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.
Intelligence agencies have asked local agencies and security forces to update information regarding such movements of the suspects.
Sources said that the forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir have been briefed about the foreign terrorists' possible infiltration and asked to keep corroborating the latest information.
Pakistan has violated ceasefire several times and has been trying to send terrorists in India to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir since the government abrogated Article 370 last month.
In a related development, the Indian Air Force has put its airbases in and around Jammu and Kashmir on orange alert based on inputs of possible terrorist attacks on the bases. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:36 IST

If NRC implemented in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari will have to leave...

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that if National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented in Delhi, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari will be the first one to leave the capital.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:36 IST

Kerala govt to register criminal case against Maradu flats...

Maradu (Kerala) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Kerala government on Wednesday decided to register a criminal case against the builders of flats in Maradu district of Kerala for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:34 IST

BJP cadre upset over inclusion of 'defectors', Congress will win...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will face an internal crisis by accommodating the defectors into party fold ahead of the Assembly bye-polls.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:07 IST

SC grants 15 more days to CBI for completing probe in Unnao rape...

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted 15 more days to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete investigation in the accident case involving the Unnao rape survivor, her family members and lawyer.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:01 IST

Ironical that people levelling rape charges are being arrested: BSP

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Police for arresting the law student who accused the BJP leader and former union minister Chinmayanand of raping her, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Wednesday said it is ironical that people who are l

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:00 IST

Delhi: Amit Shah pays tribute to Pt Deen Dayal on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid homage to Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Syama Prasad Mookerjee at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Headquarters here, on the birth anniversary of Pt Deen Dayal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:59 IST

Jharkhand CM congratulates Modi on receiving Global Goalkeeper...

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Raghubar Das on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on receiving Global Goalkeeper Award for Swachch Bharat Abhiyan by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:34 IST

Our force is fully prepared: Rajnath Singh on Pak reactivating...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Days after Army chief Bipin Rawat said Balakot terror camps have been reactivated in Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reiterated that Indian armed forces are capable of thwarting any security challenge posed by the neighbouring count

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:26 IST

Shahjahanpur case: Court sends girl student to 14-day judicial remand

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The local court here sent the girl student, who had accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of rape, to 14 days of judicial remand, said the former union minister's lawyer, Manendra Singh on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:25 IST

Yogi Adityanath pays homage to Pt Deen Dayal on his birth anniversary

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that RSS ideologue Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay's dream of making the policies of the government reach out to all citizens has come true.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:15 IST

Maharashtra: Chemical leak reported from ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): A chemical leakage was reported from an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Uran, here on Wednesday morning after which panic was caused in the nearby villages.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:58 IST

TN: AIADMK announces candidates for bypolls in two constituencies

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday announced its candidates for the bypolls to Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies.

Read More
iocl