Pak Army targets Indian civilians in ceasefire violations, 2 killed including a soldier

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): One civilian woman and a soldier of the Indian Army were killed in ceasefire violation in the Uri sector on Wednesday as the Pakistan Army is targeting civilian population on the Line of Control (LoC) from its artillery guns deployed in villages in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Indian Army sources said ceasefire violations are part of Pakistan's proxy war design to abet infiltration and keep the Kashmir issue on simmer and all such violations are being responded punitively.

A civilian woman named Naseema Begum, 22 was killed along with an Indian Army Subedar in Uri sector in Pakistani ceasefire violation, Army sources said.

The Pakistani Army is targeting Indian civilian population with vengeance from gun and mortar positions which are deployed and colocated inside villages in PoK, they said.

The sources added that the gun positions are deployed inside villages as the Pakistan Army uses civilians as shield to protect itself.

As per reports, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa has visited on the Pakistan Army formations in Hajipir as the Indian Army had inflicted heavy damage on it. (ANI)

