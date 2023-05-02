Pak-backed terrorist conspiracy case: NIA raids 12 places in J-K

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in the Pakistan-backed terrorist conspiracy case.

The raids were continuing till late in the evening, said the NIA.



While 11 of these locations were located in the Kashmir valley (eight in Pulwama district, one each in Kulgam, Anantnag and Budgam districts), one was underway in Poonch district in Jammu.



The case was related to the hatching of a conspiracy, both physical and in cyberspace, and plans by proscribed terrorist organisations to execute violent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and small arms, said the agency.

"The plans are part of a larger conspiracy by the terrorist groups to commit terror acts in association with local youths and overground workers in order to create communal disharmony in Jammu and Kaahmir," said the NIA.



The terrorist outfits involved in the conspiracy were identified as Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, besides others, it said.

Searches were also being carried out in the premises of cadres and hybrid overground workers linked with the affiliates and offshoots of these organisations, operating under pseudo names such as 'The Resistance Front (TRF)', 'United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (UL J-K)', 'Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH)', 'Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF)', Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others.



Initial investigations by the NIA indicated that these workers and cadres were involved in collection and distribution of sticky bombs or magnetic bombs, IEDs, cash, narcotics and small weapons.

"These weapons, bombs, narcotics etc were being pushed on to the Indian soil by PaK-based handlers and commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations using drones to the terrorists active in the Kashmir valley," the agency stated.



The NIA had conducted similar multiple searches in the terror conspiracy case at 14 locations in Jammu and Kashmir on June 24 last year. The searches, conducted then in the districts of Srinagar, Baramula, Pulwama, Anantnag Budgam and Kathua, had led to the seizure of incriminating material and digital devices.

The NIA had registered a suo motu case on June 21 last year about the terrorist conspiracy. (ANI)

