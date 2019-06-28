Representative image
Pak based JeM terrorist killed in Budgam: J-K police

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:42 IST

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): The terrorist who was killed in Budgam during an encounter with security forces on Friday was identified as a Pakistani national, Jammu and Kashmir police said.
Police said that the nationality of the killed terrorist was ascertained after examining the incriminating materials recovered from his possession.
Zarar was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) which carried out the Pulwama terror attack in February this year.
The arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the encounter site. (ANI)

