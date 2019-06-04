Pak-based KLF leader Harmeet Singh plotting to disrupt peace in Punjab, says Amritsar-Rural SSP

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 3 (ANI): Pakistan-based Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) leader Harmeet Singh alias Happy PhD is plotting to carry out some big incidents on the anniversary of Operation Blue Star, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rural, Vikram Jeet Duggal here on Monday.

"KLF handler Harmeet Singh alias Happy PhD is instigating the youths of Punjab through social media and other mediums from his base in Pakistan. He is also the mastermind of various drugs and weapons smuggling rackets. He is plotting to carry out some big incidents on the anniversary of Operation Blue Star to disrupt the peace and harmony in the state," said Duggal at a press conference here.

Operation Blue Star was the codename of an Indian military action carried out in June 1984 to remove militant religious leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his followers from the buildings of Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) complex in Amritsar in the state.

Duggal's statements come after the state police seized live grenades, papers and mobiles, which revealed information about the alleged plot of the KLF.

"The information which we got from mobiles and papers seized from Jajbir Singh, Virender, and others, as well as the grenades, seized on Sunday point towards some common information. KLF handlers Happy and Khanpuriya are behind this plot to disrupt peace in the state," said Duggal.

The state police seized two hand grenades during checking at a barricade placed near Kukranwala Adda in Ajnala sub-division on Sunday.

During checking, the police signalled two bike-borne men to stop, but the duo, instead of stopping, escaped.

The police team, while chasing the suspects, managed to snatch a bag from the pillion rider which contained grenades and other incriminating documents. (ANI)

