Pak-based LeT operative Hafeez Iqbal with two associates fabricated Darbhanga railway station blast: NIA chargesheet

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Hafeez Iqbal along with two other associates fabricated the Darbhanga railway station IED blast that occurred in mid-June this year, a chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reveals.

Belonging to Kairana in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district Iqbal Mohammed alias Hafeez Iqbal alias Iqbal Kana, is presently staying in Lahore, Pakistan.

In order to execute the task, on directions of Hafeez Iqbal, accused Mohd. Nasir Khan and Imran Malik "fabricated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) using locally procured chemicals and placed it in a parcel of clothes", mentions the chargesheet filed by NIA before a special court in Patna, Bihar on Thursday.

"The parcel was booked in Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express which departs in the night with an intention that on triggering of the Incendiary IED, the cloth parcel would ignite and further spread fire in other parcels booked in the van converting it into a large conflagration," reveals the chargesheet that was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and sections 16, 17, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The chargesheet mentions the name of Hafeez Iqbal and four of his associates Mohd Nasir Khan alias Nasir Malik, Imran Malik, Saleem Ahmed alias Haji Saleem, and Kafil Ahmad-- all residents of Kairana and were presently residing at Hyderabad.

The case relates to an explosion at Darbhanga Railway Station on June 17. The case was originally registered at Darbhanga police station regarding the incident and the NIA took up the investigation of the case in June.

"Investigation revealed that LeT operatives had planned to set ablaze a moving long-distance train by placing incendiary Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and parcel bomb in the train so that whole train catches fire and there is a huge loss of life of innocent people and damage to property," the chargesheet mentions.

"Investigation further revealed that accused Nasir Khan had travelled to Pakistan and received training in espionage, handling of arms and ammunition and fabricating IEDs," the chargesheet mentions.

As per the chargesheet, Nasir also received funds from Pakistan on various occasions.

"After the incident, the Pakistan-based handlers had tried to facilitate the escape of arrested accused to a foreign country through Nepal, however, they were apprehended before they could escape." (ANI)