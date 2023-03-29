Pak boat 'Al Soheli' intercepted last year carried drugs, arms to fund terrorist gangs in Punjab, north India: NIA

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Pakistan's Balochistan-based Poshani sea shore was used to send a foreign boat "AL Soheli", which was intercepted last year, for delivering a consignment of arms and drugs in India to fund terrorist gangs of Punjab and north India, states National Investigation Agency's (NIA) FIR.

The FIR was lodged by the anti-terror agency earlier this month against 10 arrested accused belonging to Pakistan's Balochistan region, and it mentioned that six foreign-made pistols with six magazines and 120 live cartridges along with 40 kg of narcotics drugs and contraband (Heroin) were seized with the interception of the boat on December 28 last year in Indian waters near Okha in Gujarat.

"The boat, having registration number BFD 14460, was intercepted and 10 foreign nationals were arrested with the consignment which aimed financial gains and terrorist activities in India and to provide funds to the terrorist gangs of Punjab and north India," reads the NIA FIR.

As per the FIR, the consignment of weapons and drugs was sent by a foreign-based drug mafia which is being run by Haji Salim Baloch Wala, a resident of Pakistan's Balochistan from the Poshani sea shore of Balochistan for delivery to Harun in the sea of Gujarat.

The FIR has been filed under section 154 CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code); sections 8(C), 22(C), 23, 25, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985; sections 17, 18, 23 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967; and sections 25(1-B) A, F of Arms Act, 1959 for the offence.

Those named in the FIR are Kadarbaksh Umetan Baloch, 55; Ismail Sabzal Baloch, 25; Amanulla Mussa Baloch, 30, Allabaksh Hatar Baloch, 40, Goharbaksh Dilmurad Baloch, 25, Anmal Pulan Baloch, 35, Gulmohammad Hatir Baloch, 25, Andamail Boher Baloch, 20, Abdulgani Janglyan Baloch, 45, and Abdulhakim Dilgurad Baloch, 23 - all residents of Balochistan, Pakistan.

The central government received information regarding the registration of FIR in the case on December 28 last year at the Anti-Terrorist Squad police station of Gujarat Police.

Having regard to the gravity of the offence, the grave security ramifications and its national and international linkages, the Ministry of Home Affairs' Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation division ordered the NIA to take over the case on March 6 this year. (ANI)