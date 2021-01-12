Pak, China form potent threat, their collusivity can't be wished away: Army Chief

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday said that Pakistan and China together form a "potent" threat, and the "threat of collusivity" cannot be wished away.

"Pakistan and China together form a potent threat and the threat of collusivity cannot be wished away," General Naravane during his annual press conference today, ahead of the Army Day.

"Pakistan continues to embrace terrorism. We have zero-tolerance for terror. We reserve our right to respond at a time and place of our own choosing and with precision. This is a clear message we have sent across," he added.

The Army Chief General said that the last year was full of challenges and we had to walk the talk and meet the challenges.

"We did so and came out on the top. The main challenge was COVID-19 and the situation at the northern borders... We have maintained a high state of alertness all along the northern borders. We are hoping for a peaceful solution but are ready to meet any eventuality. All logistics are taken care of," he said.

"A broad roadmap has been prepared to bring in all the new technologies to develop a technology-enabled army to meet challenges of future," Naravane said.

In a significant development, the Chinese Army has moved back around 10,000 troops from the depth areas near the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

However, the deployment in the frontline areas has remained the same and the troops from both sides remain in an eyeball to eyeball situation at several locations in that sector.

Government sources told ANI that the Chinese Army has moved back around 10,000 troops from its traditional training areas opposite Eastern Ladakh sector and areas near it. (ANI)