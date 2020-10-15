Pak continues to push terrorists, arms across LoC, Army effectively thwarting attempts to increase terrorist violence: Gen Naravane

By Ajit K Dubey

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Against the backdrop of Indian troops thwarting multiple infiltration bids on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday said the Pakistan Army was not letting up on its nefarious design of pushing as many terrorists before the onset of winters but Indian Army's counter-terrorist grid was thwarting such bids effectively.

"Pakistan is not letting up on its nefarious design of pushing as many terrorists as they can before the onset of winters," Army chief General Naravane told ANI.

"However, our counter-terrorist and counter-infiltration grid is dynamic and very effective as is evident from the number of terrorists that have been neutralised by the security forces and the infiltration attempts that have been foiled on the Line of Control," he added.



The Army Chief was commenting on the recent successes in counter-terrorist operations both along the Line of Control (LOC) as well as in the hinterland in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the last three weeks from September 24 to October 15, a total of 17 terrorists have been eliminated by security forces which include three foreign terrorists including Pakistani nationals.

On the morning of October 14, a suspected BAT(Border Action Team) action bid was foiled in t Tangdhar sector by alert troops when 3-4 armed intruders were observed to be closing onto a forward post. Prompt action by alert troops averted the infiltration bid after which search and surveillance of the area was coordinated.

While the global Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is meeting later this month to deliberate on Pakistan's compliance with international anti-terrorist financing norms, Pakistan continues to support terrorism by abetting the smuggling of weapons across the Line of Control.

On 10 October, alert troops deployed in the Keran Sector of Kupwara, foiled a Pakistani attempt to push in arms across the LoC after they noticed 2-3 men transporting four AK 74 Rifles, Eight Magazines and 240 AK Rifle ammunition in a tube tied to a rope across Kishenganga river. (ANI)

