Pak deploys SSG commandos along Sir Creek area in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Amidst heightened tension between the two neighbours, the Pakistan Army has deployed its Special Service Group (SSG) commandos along the Sir Creek area in Gujarat.

Government sources told ANI on Wednesday that the post where the SSG commandos have been deployed is known as the Iqbal-Bajwa. The SSG commandos may be used for anti-India activities in the region, sources said.

The SSG commandos are also said to be a part of Border Action Teams (BAT) known for carrying out ambushes against the Indian patrol teams along the Line of Control.

The development comes in the wake of India's decision to scrap Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

