Pak drone seen in Arnia area of Jammu, flies back after firing by BSF personnel

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): A drone from Pakistan entered the Indian territory at the International Border (IB) in the Arnia area of Jammu district on Friday morning, said the Border Security Force (BSF).

After BSF jawans opened fire, they flew back into Pakistani territory, officials said.

According to the BSF, the alert personnel fired at a small Hexa-copter belonging to Pakistan today morning at about 04: 25 am as it was trying to cross IB in the Arnia sector.

"Due to the firing, it returned immediately. It was meant for carrying out surveillance of the area," said BSF officials.



Since the last week, at least five drone activities have been reported in Jammu.

On the intervening night of June 27 to 28, alert troops successfully thwarted two drone activities near Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military Station along the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, an Army official informed.

On Sunday morning, two blasts were carried out by drones in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area, the Indian Air Force (IAF) informed.

No damage to any equipment was reported. However, two personnel suffered minor injuries.

The Defence Minister has been monitoring the situation on the ground. Earlier, he was briefed by the Vice Chief of Air Staff on the matter and has been constantly updated by the Air Force on the issue. (ANI)

