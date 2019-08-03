Representative image
Representative image

Pak govt and army were planning to execute lone-wolf attacks on Amarnath Yatra: Sources

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Both Pakistan establishment and Pakistani Army were planning to execute "lone-wolf" attacks for disrupting the Amarnath Yatra, which was called off midway on Friday, top sources in government have said.
"Pakistani government and Pakistan Army were planning to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra. Intensive searches indicate many caches with sophisticated arms and ammunition with POF (Pakistan Ordnance Factory) markings. Lone-wolf attacks are not figments of imagination but a reality. Pulwama was one such example. Pakistan Army mines and weapons can inflict mass causalities in the Yatra," sources said.
Yesterday, Chinar Corps Commander KJS Dhillon clearly indicated that there are serious attempts by terrorists to carry out terror attacks in Kashmir.
"Threat of IEDs is live and IED experts from Pakistan are being killed but they are in Kashmir. After a brief lull, infiltration is being regularly resorted aided by the Pakistan Army," the sources said.
They further said that the impact of an attack on the Yatra would not be not limited to the Kashmir Valley as a terror incident will have a cascading effect which can damage the stability in large parts of the country. Hence, the government has taken precautionary decisions, they added.
"15th August (Independence Day) is just two weeks ahead. Isn't it right for the Government to take precautionary measures? But yet rumour mongering must go on because if it doesn't then on what would vultures feed on," the sources said.
They asserted that the Pakistani government and many local politicians are thriving on rumour-mongering.
"Speculations and rumours in the Kashmir Valley are making life uncertain and unstable for many who have nothing to do with politics but are happy earning their livelihood. And this has happened after constant assurance from the central leadership, governors and senior bureaucrats," sources said.
In a veiled attack on former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, the sources said: "A former Chief Minister was attempting to be on the streets yesterday night and holding a series of press conferences hallucinating about the likely apocalypse. Some well-informed and wise must ask her what she did while in power?"
"Sweet Nothing as she too feasted on frenzy and rumour. She was the engine of rumour and frenzy when she was in the government and continues to do so even after being out of power. Being out of power and being irrelevant in politics, rumour is her only weapon," they said.
"Idea by some that Kashmir Valley may take the fight to streets is ill-conceived and ill-advised with little knowledge of the current situation with total disregard to Government's intentions," sources further said.
They said: "The government is proactive for a change and just ensuring that we remain peaceful and on the path of progress. However, even with honest intent, these rumours are acting like blisters during a hike. People must believe on them who are responsible." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:38 IST

Goa: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti urges government to stop...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Saturday urged administrative officers of Goa to make efforts to create awareness to stop the denigration of the National Flag.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:30 IST

Tamil Nadu: 2000 kilogram of fruits offered to Goddess

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Mahali Amman Temple here has been decorated with 2000 kilograms of fruits on the occasion of Aadi festival on Friday to receive good monsoon rain.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:28 IST

Agusta Westland Case: ED files reply on witness alleging harassment

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate has submitted a reply in the court against an application filed by a witness in Agusta Westland money laundering case seeking court-monitored probe. Singh had alleged harassment by ED.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:15 IST

Instead of providing security, govt asking Amarnath pilgrims,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Congress party on Saturday criticised Jammu and Kashmir administration for instead of providing security to tourists and Amarnath pilgrims, asking them to cut short their stay in the state, keeping in view the "latest intelligence inputs of terror threats."

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:13 IST

Parents of minor girl accuse teacher of abuse, authorities refute charges

West Godavari District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Parents of a minor girl studying in the first standard of a government primary school have accused a teacher of the school of abusing their child, a charge that has been refuted by District Administration Officer after looking into the c

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:05 IST

Kerala: Journalist killed in road mishap involving IAS officer,...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A Kerala-based journalist on Saturday was killed after a speeding car driven by an IAS officer rammed into his bike in Thiruvananthapuram, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:03 IST

7 Naxals killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Seven Naxalites were killed in an encounter with District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Sitagota jungle under Bagnadi Police Station here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:01 IST

Disqualified K'tka MLA meets Yediyurappa, says have full faith in CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Dr K Sudhakar, one of the MLAs who were recently disqualified from Karnataka assembly after they resigned from Congress met with state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday and stated that he has faith in the latter that he will release grants for pendin

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:43 IST

Airfares soar on flights out of Srinagar

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 : Airfares for flights from Srinagar this weekend have shot up to abnormally high levels after the Jammu and Kashmir state government issued an advisory urging pilgrims to curtail their Amarnath Yatra and return as soon as possible.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:37 IST

After Amarnath , Machail Yatra suspended in Jammu and Kashmir

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] (Aug) 3: A day after Amarnath Yatra was curtailed by the Jammu and Kashmir government in the backdrop of the alleged terrorist threat, the 'Machail Yatra' to Goddess Durga shrine in Kishtwar district has also been suspended.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:09 IST

Maldives former vice-prez deported after govt rejects his asylum request

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Former vice president of Maldives, Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor, who was detained here after entering India without valid documents, has been deported to his country, port authorities said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:01 IST

UP: Wife says husband lost her in gambling game, allows friends...

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): In a chilling incident in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a woman has alleged that her husband permitted his friends to gangrape her after he lost a gambling game in which he had put her on stake.

Read More
iocl