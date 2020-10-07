Pak initiates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Uri Sector

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing mortars and other weapons along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district on Wednesday.

"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along the LoC in Uri Sector, Baramulla District today morning by firing mortars and other weapons. Befitting response was given," the Chinar Corps, Indian Army tweeted.

On Monday, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars in the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district. (ANI)