Pak initiates ceasefire violation across LoC in J-K's Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing mortars and other weapons along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar Sector of Kupwara district.

The ceasefire violation took place in the evening hours, according to the Chinar Corps of Indian Army.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)