Pak initiates ceasefire violation along LoC in J-K's Nowshera Sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district, Army officials said.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at 10.45 am.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

