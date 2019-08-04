Bodies of Pak four regulars and terrorists killed by Indian Army while they were attempting to infiltrate.
Pak insulting its troops by not accepting bodies of deceased: Defence experts

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Defence experts on Sunday claimed Pakistan is insulting its armed forces by not accepting the bodies of Border Action Team (BAT) army regulars and terrorists who were killed during an attempt to infiltrate into India.
Speaking to ANI, defence expert PK Sehgal said Pakistan is in an "absolute desperate situation" as 80-85 per cent of terrorists in the Valley have been liquidated.
"Also, the influence of Hurriyat, as well as political dispensation which supports Pakistan, is on the vain. And this is a very clear indication to Pakistan that we meant business and every attempt by them will be foiled. Fear and panic lie in the heart of those people who are anti-nationals and India will not fear taking action against such anti-nationals," he asserted.
Retired armyman colonel VN Thapar claimed that Pakistan is insulting its armed forces by not accepting the bodies of deceased BAT soldiers.
"This is very shameful that Pakistan is not coming to take the bodies of their soldiers. They are insulting their forces by behaving like this. Same happened in Kargil and our soldiers had to do bury bodies of Pakistani soldiers," he said.
Brigadier (Retd) and defence expert V Mahalingam claimed that Pakistan violates ceasefire to facilitate infiltrations.
"Why has Pakistan sent their special service group (SSG) across our border is a question yet to be answered. Pakistan violates ceasefire to benefit these people and on that day too, Pakistan violated ceasefire to facilitate their infiltration in our border," said Mahalingam.
Shiwalee Deshpande, another defence expert, asked why Pakistan is in denial mode. "This is a habit of Pakistan that it always runs to hide when its soldiers are caught. But now India is very strong, now no terrorist can cross the border and come inside. Now Pakistan is isolated as the whole world is against Pakistan. Also, Pakistan is very scared as the separatists are not able to run their agenda."
Meanwhile, S P Sinha warned Pakistan to stop its "unlawful activities."
"The Indian army is very active and strong now. Pakistan always attempts to harm our resources but now India has given a clear message. They violate ceasefire so that any militant who has crossed the LoC can stay there without being reported by the civilians because most of the time the civilians report to the security forces. Pakistan should stop such shameful activities," he said.
The Indian Army had on Saturday said they foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistani BAT in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector while eliminating five-seven Pakistani Army regulars and terrorists.
Earlier today, the Army offered its Pakistani counterpart to take back bodies of those who were killed during an attempt to infiltrate into India.
"We have offered Pakistan Army to take over the dead bodies (of 5-7 Pak BAT army regulars/terrorists). Pakistan Army has been offered to approach with a white flag and take over the dead bodies for last rites, they are yet to respond," Indian Army said. (ANI)

