Pak intruder killed by BSF along international border in Jammu

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 8 (ANI): A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the international border in the Samba sector, the BSF said on Monday.

The BSF stated that at around 09:45 AM, BSF troops observed a Pakistani intruder heading towards the fence near BP number 64 in the area of border outpost (BOP) Chak Faquira of Samba sector in Jammu.



"Despite repeated warnings, intruder kept moving under suspicious circumstances and approached fencing in an aggressive manner towards BS fence and was fired upon by BSF troops. The dead body of 01 Pak intruder presently recovered. Distance from IB apprx 40 mtr (own side)," the BSF said on Monday.

Another Pakistani intruder was killed in the same area on November 23, 2020. A tunnel was also detected in the area recently.

A search operation in the area is in progress. (ANI)

