Pak intruder killed by BSF along international border in Rajasthan

Sriganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], March 6 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Pakistani intruder on Friday night in the Anupgarh area in Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan.

According to top sources in BSF, the intruder was found roaming close to the International Border and when challenged by BSF troops he tried to flee from the spot.





"A Pakistan intruder in Anupgarh, Bikaner was killed by BSF yesterday night after he was found doing a suspicious activity at International border. When BSF troops challenged him, he tried to flee after which he was killed by the troops," BSF said.

According to the official, His body has been recovered and the search operation is on. "A case has been registered by local police and the body has been handed over to the cops for further investigation," the official said.

BSF troops are now engaged in searching the area to verify the motive of the intruder. Also, troops are trying to search for weapons or ammunition to verify if he had come to the Indian side to supply them. (ANI)

