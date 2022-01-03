Pak intruder shot down in Jammu's Arnia sector

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): One Pakistani intruder was shot dead on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday near the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu, said Border Security Force (BSF) sources on Monday.



BSF personnel on patrolling duty observed suspicious movement in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia Sector, it said on Monday.

"Alert troops of BSF Jammu fires upon suspicious movement of Pak intruder in Arnia sector of Jammu area opposite Border Pillar No 978," said the BSF, which is mandated to guard 3,323nkm India-Pakistan border.

The force said the firing was done on the intervening night of January 2-3 and that the search operation is underway. (ANI)

