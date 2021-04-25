Pak made several bids to drop weapons through drones in J-K: Dilbag Singh

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday said that Pakistan has made several bids to drop weapons through drones along the Line of Control (LoC) and international border.

However, the DGP also added that they have observed a change since Pakistan and the Indian Army renewed the ceasefire agreement in February this year.



"There have been repeated attempts by Pakistan to drop weapons through drones. We have thwarted many of their efforts. Ever since there has been talking about the ceasefire, we are seeing a change in the situation on the border. Our people are on alert," Singh said.

Apart from the border management, while talking about the precautionary steps being taken by Jammu and Kashmir Police to prevent coronavirus pandemic here, he said, "A number of positive cases of the infection have been reported in last days, we are dealing with them on daily basis, some police officials have got themselves vaccinated."

"We have held a meeting with senior officials, several policemen were got infected last year due to COVID-19," he added. (ANI)

