Pak media uses BSF bus accident video to peddle fake news, spread misinformation

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): In an attempt to peddle fake information against India, a section of Pakistani media released a video of a road accident involving BSF personnel as an act of retaliation by its soldiers at the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.
The fabricated videos circulated by a few Pakistani propaganda outlets and people, namely Fast News and Adnan Mughal, a social media activist working for Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) party, state that the Pakistani forces blasted a bus carrying BSF jawans at the LoC, a claim that BSF has refuted.
The fake posts also claimed the jawans to be belonging to the Indian Army but it is evident from the videos that those injured are BSF soldiers.
A bus carrying BSF jawans fell down in a gorge in East Jaintia hills in on October 31.
The incident left one person dead and more than 20 others injured. The BSF said that 93 Battalion jawans were on duty when their bus skidded off the hilly roads and plunged into a gorge.
But Pakistan is using the accident to falsely boast about its security forces and is blatantly manufacturing fake stories out of it to gain attention.
"The incident took place in the evening around 4 p.m. when a BSF bus fell in a 100 feet deep gorge in Jaintia Hills. The rescue operation was captured by a jawan in his mobile phone. This video footage is getting Pakistan's media attention as they are claiming it to be a border incident which is completely false," a senior BSF jawan said.
The injured jawans are out of danger and are recovering speedily, the BSF sources said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:44 IST

