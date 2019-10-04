Pak missed chance to improve ties with India by not inviting Centre for Kartarpur inauguration: Rajiv Ranjan Prasad

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad on Friday said Pakistan had missed another opportunity to improve relations with India by not sending an invite to the Centre for the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor.

"By not inviting the Indian government to the inauguration of the Kartarpur ceremony, Pakistan has once again let go of a chance to improve relations with us. It shows their rigidity which is symbolic of their past behaviour too," Prasad told ANI here.

The JDU leader added that this behaviour by the Pakistan administration is perhaps the reason for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh both denying its invitation to attend.

"I believe that former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh have refused to attend the inauguration due to this attitude of Pakistan," Prasad said.

Earlier yesterday, Amarinder Singh had ruled out a visit to Pakistan for the Kartarpur Corridor opening, making it clear that he would be only leading the first all-party "jatha" to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara to pay obeisance.

Amid some reports suggesting that Manmohan Singh had accepted Pakistan's invitation to go there for the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, the Chief Minister told reporters here that he did not believe the former Prime Minister had any such plans either.

"There is no question of me going (to Pakistan for Kartarpur corridor opening) and I feel Dr Manmohan Singh will not go as well," he said, pointing out that there was a huge difference between visiting Pakistan and going to the Gurdwara through the corridor.

Speaking about the statements issued by Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam voicing his dissatisfaction with the ticket allocation process in Maharashtra, Prasad said, "It is an internal matter of the Congress, the questions raised by Sanjay Nirupam and the people at whom he has pointed fingers. I do not think any other party should take interest in their internal scuffle." (ANI)

