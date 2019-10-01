Pak national moves Delhi HC seeking admission for siblings in Delhi school

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A Pakistani national, who claims to have migrated to India after being persecuted and traumatized by Pakistani authorities, on Tuesday, approached the Delhi High Court seeking admission of three of his siblings in a school in New Delhi.

The petitioner, Gul Sher, filed an application through advocate Ashok Aggarwal after his kin were denied admission in a school here.

Sher had migrated to India on a tourist visa in May earlier this year and has been residing in Chhatarpur's Bhati Mines area since then.

The petitioner contended that his siblings were "unjustly" denied admission to a government school in the Bhati Mines area by incumbent state government despite furnishing relevant documents.

After coming to India, the trio got themselves registered with the Directorate of Education (DoE) in class ninth, following which they were allowed to attend the classes from July 8 to September 14.

"They were unceremoniously removed from the school on the alleged grounds of over-aged. Now they are sitting at home and suffering mental agony and harassment," the petition stated.

The petitioner, through All India Parents Association (AIPA), had requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to intervene in the matter but to no avail.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing before the court after October 8 when the Dusshera holidays end. (ANI)

