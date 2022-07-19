Pak national, who crossed over to India via IB to kill Nupur Sharma, held in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): A Pakistani national, who crossed over to India via International Border to allegedly kill suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, has been held in Sri Ganga Nagar district of Rajasthan.

A joint team of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other intelligence agencies are interrogating the arrested Pakistani national.

A senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer informed that the man was held on July 16 at around 11 pm from near Hindumalkot border outpost. He was found in suspicious condition by patrolling team. He was immediately detained and frisked.



"We have found an 11-inch long knife, religious books, clothes, food and sand in the bag from his possession. He identified himself as Rizwan Ashraf, a native of Mandi Bahauddin city located in Northern Punjab of Pakistan," he said.

He added that during the preliminary investigation, the suspect informed that he has crossed the border to kill Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet. He had planned to visit Ajmer Dargah first before executing his plan.

"We have handed him over to local police for further investigation. He was produced before a magistrate from where he was sent to eight days of police custody. We have informed the concerned intelligence agencies about him," he added.

A joint team of IB, RAW and Military Intelligence is interrogating him.

The move comes against the backdrop of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammad that had led to widespread violent protests across the country and also drew condemnation from some Gulf countries. (ANI)

