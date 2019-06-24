Air Chief B S Dhanoa addressing at a press meet in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Monday.(Photo/ANI)
Air Chief B S Dhanoa addressing at a press meet in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Monday.(Photo/ANI)

Pak planes did not cross LoC during Feb 27 dogfight: Air Chief Dhanoa

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 14:12 IST

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Air Chief Birender Singh Dhanoa on Monday said Pakistan Air Force planes did not cross the Line of Control (LoC) during the February 27 dogfight in the aftermath of the Balakot air strike, a military objective which India achieved.

"Pakistan did not come into our airspace. Our objective was to strike terror camps. Their objective was to target army places. None of them crossed the border. We achieved our military objective. None of them crossed the Line of Control into our territory," he said.

He reiterated that the outcome of the February 27 confrontation would have been different if the IAF had the Rafale jets.

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa was speaking at a press meet after the Indian Air Force at its Gwalior airbase recreated the Tiger Hill attack and displayed aircraft used during the 'Operation Vijay' to commemorate 20 years of the Kargil conflict.

The first of the 36 Rafale aircraft India is buying from France is expected to be handed over to the IAF in September this year.

Replying to questions, the Air Chief said, "They (Pakistan) have closed their airspace...that is their problem. Our economy is vibrant and air traffic is a very important part and you have noticed that the Air Force has never stopped our civilian air traffic."

He recalled, "Only on February 27 (this year) we had stopped Srinagar airspace for two-three hours...We did not allow tension with Pakistan to dictate our civil aviation because our economy is much bigger and much stronger as compared to theirs."

Referring to the Kargil conflict, Dhanoa said that Mirage aircraft of the IAF carried out effective strikes on Pakistani infiltrators.

"We standby the people who achieved this. Pakistan did not have beyond visual range missile. When you have an element of surprise by your side then you can make success," he said, adding, "Purpose of our attack has always been to show our resolve and capability."

Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command, who also addressed the press conference, recounted the key operations during the Kargil war, saying that Muntho Dalo was the "turning point" of the battle. "We put their logistics base camp to a standstill," he said.

On the preparedness of the IAF, Kumar said that the Mirage 2000 planes were undergoing an upgrade to increase their operational life by another 20 years.

One squadron of the Mirage 2000 (around 18 jets) has been upgraded and it "is now converting to the new, significantly more capable aircraft", he added.

To a question on the continuance of A-32 transport planes, one of which crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on June 3 killing all 13 personnel on board, Dhanoa said, the aircraft will keep flying till the IAF gets a replacement for it. "We do not have a choice," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 16:07 IST

Bihar encephalitis deaths: SUCI members protest outside WB Guv's...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 24(ANI): Kolkata Police on Monday detained members of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) (SUCI-C) who were protesting outside the Governor's residence here over the death of children in Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:51 IST

Karnataka: Kesard Onji - rural sports game festival organised in...

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI): Shri JnanaShakti Subramanya Swamy temple organised Kesard Onji-rural sports festival in slushy paddy fields at Bakimara fields in Mangaluru on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:49 IST

West Bengal: Police seize 60 bombs in Bhatpara, arrest 8 people

Bhatpara (West Bengal) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): As many as 60 bombs were seized on Monday from Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas district and eight people arrested in that connection, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:40 IST

Cases of crime have been substantially decreased Delhi: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], June 24(ANI): Denying Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claims that "Delhi is witnessing a spurt in serious crimes", Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi on Monday said that crime in the national capital has rather decreased and crime situation in Delhi i

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:38 IST

Opposition should rethink, but its leaders are still arrogant:...

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): BJP today asked the opposition in the Rajya Sabha to do a rethink on its stance on various issues in the light of the massive mandate it has got in the Lok Sabha elections but felt the rivals are still arrogant even after losing all their strength.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:37 IST

Payal Tadvi suicide case: Court rejects bail plea of three doctors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): A Sessions Court here on Monday rejected the bail plea moved by three doctors, who are accused of abetting suicide of their junior Payal Tadvi at a government hospital, last month.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:21 IST

What's the proof: Azam Khan on Mayawati's 'bad conduct' claim

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Monday questioned BSP Chief Mayawati's claim of bad conduct on SP's part as the reason of scrapping the erstwhile 'mahagathbandhan' and said the SP-BSP alliance was forged mutually.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:21 IST

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questions BJP over inaction in 2G, coal 'scams'

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Central government in the Lok Sabha, saying that they failed to put alleged "thieves" -- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi -- behind the bars in 2G and coal allocation scams despite bein

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:20 IST

Kin of 243 people missing from Kerala seek govt's intervention

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): At least 164 people from Delhi, who set sail from Kerala coast on January 12 this year, are still missing.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:16 IST

DMK chief Stalin accuses TN govt of inability to tackle water crisis

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): DMK president MK Stalin on Monday lashed out at the AIADMK government over its "inability" to tackle the water crisis that has engulfed Tamil Nadu this summer.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:13 IST

Bihar: Fire reported in Sapt Kranti Express near Muzaffarpur doused

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 24 (ANI): A fire was reported in Sapt Kranti Express that left for Anand Vihar Terminus from Muzaffarpur railway station at 11.35 am on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:00 IST

Dantewada: DRG jawan injured in IED blast

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 24 (ANI): A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast here on Monday.

Read More
iocl