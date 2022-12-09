Pak Rangers fired 6-7 rounds, no casualties: BSF

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], December 9 (ANI): Six to seven rounds were fired on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel by the Pak Rangers at the Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan, BSF informed on Friday night.

The, BSF, however, informed that there has been no casualty or injuries among the troops or farmers on the Indian side.

"Pak Rangers fired 6-7 rounds on BSF troops present ahead of BS Fence as Kisan guard along with five local farmers in Anupgarh, Sec Sriganganagar, Rajasthan. In retaliation, the BSF Kisan guard fired approx 18 rounds on Pak Rangers. No injury, casualty to BSF or Indian farmers reported," BSF said in a statement.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)