Pak refugees living near Delhi's Signature Bridge facing hardships due to lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Pakistani refugees living near Signature Bridge here are facing hardships due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended to May 3.

Several refugees who were living in a refugee camp near Signature Bridge narrated their problems they are facing due to the lockdown. They have appealed to the government to intervene and help them financially.

Badal Ram, a refugee said, "As we cannot leave our homes so we are unemployed. We request the government to help us because we do not have enough money."

Many of them complained of lack of ration. While the refugees acknowledged that some organisations do provide it from time to time, they, however, said it was not sufficient.

"There is a problem of food. We cannot go out and we are not able to earn. So, problems are bound to arise," said Shankar Lal, another refugee.

Others spoke about the lack of electricity supply and a shortage of medical facilities. Some complained of mosquitoes in the area.

India's total coronavirus cases stand at 29,974, including 22,010 active cases, 7,027 cured/discharged/migrated and 937 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Family and Health Welfare. (ANI)

